Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra said I am proud of the fact that my iPhone 15 was manufactured in India and said soon are the days when India will boast as a manufacturing powerhouse and he will switch to India-made Google Pixel that will be rolled out next year.

Also read: Google to flag off Make in India with latest Pixels in 2024 Anand Mahindra recently visited a Verizon store in US to get a local SIM card. In a post on social media platform X, he said,"I.. proudly informed the salesperson that my iPhone 15 was made in India. It was a particular pleasure to see his raised eyebrows!" He pointed out that soon are the days when his Google Pixel will also be of Indian manufacturing and said, “I also have a Google Pixel. I will switch to the India-made version when it’s out. So I’ll be able to tell them my Pixel is made in India too." He reposted a tweet that stated Google will begin manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India, starting with latest model Pixel 8 which will be released in 2024. He further added, “India will have been globally acknowledged as a manufacturing powerhouse."

Internet major Google revealed its manufacturing plans at the annual Google for India event in Delhi NCR along with other major revelations. Google also revealed new generation AI-powered launches, partnerships and investments.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the post on X said, “we shared plans at #GoogleforIndia to manufacture Pixel smartphones locally and expect the first devices to roll out in 2024. We're committed to being a trusted partner in India's digital growth- appreciate the support for Make In India PMO India MEIT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw," reported PTI.