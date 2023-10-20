Proud of made in India iPhone 15, will switch to Google Pixel India-made version…, Anand Mahindra says
Anand Mahindra praised India's growing role in global manufacturing and plans to switch to India-made Google Pixel that will be rolled out next year.
Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra said I am proud of the fact that my iPhone 15 was manufactured in India and said soon are the days when India will boast as a manufacturing powerhouse and he will switch to India-made Google Pixel that will be rolled out next year.
Internet major Google revealed its manufacturing plans at the annual Google for India event in Delhi NCR along with other major revelations. Google also revealed new generation AI-powered launches, partnerships and investments.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the post on X said, “we shared plans at #GoogleforIndia to manufacture Pixel smartphones locally and expect the first devices to roll out in 2024. We're committed to being a trusted partner in India's digital growth- appreciate the support for Make In India PMO India MEIT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw," reported PTI.
Google will partner with international contract manufacturers to make phones in India said Senior Vice President for Devices and Services Rick Osterloh. At the event in Delhi, Osterloh said, “We will start manufacturing Google Pixel series smartphones in India," reported PTI.
Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Google's announcement to make Pixel smartphones in India is a big achievement of the government's made in India policy."
