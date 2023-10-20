Anand Mahindra praised India's growing role in global manufacturing and plans to switch to India-made Google Pixel that will be rolled out next year.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra said I am proud of the fact that my iPhone 15 was manufactured in India and said soon are the days when India will boast as a manufacturing powerhouse and he will switch to India-made Google Pixel that will be rolled out next year.

Also read: Google to flag off Make in India with latest Pixels in 2024 Anand Mahindra recently visited a Verizon store in US to get a local SIM card. In a post on social media platform X, he said,"I.. proudly informed the salesperson that my iPhone 15 was made in India. It was a particular pleasure to see his raised eyebrows!" He pointed out that soon are the days when his Google Pixel will also be of Indian manufacturing and said, “I also have a Google Pixel. I will switch to the India-made version when it’s out. So I’ll be able to tell them my Pixel is made in India too."

He reposted a tweet that stated Google will begin manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India, starting with latest model Pixel 8 which will be released in 2024. He further added, "India will have been globally acknowledged as a manufacturing powerhouse."

Internet major Google revealed its manufacturing plans at the annual Google for India event in Delhi NCR along with other major revelations. Google also revealed new generation AI-powered launches, partnerships and investments.

Also read: Google for India 2023 highlights: Search Generative AI for businesses, enhanced Play Protect and everything announced Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the post on X said, “we shared plans at #GoogleforIndia to manufacture Pixel smartphones locally and expect the first devices to roll out in 2024. We're committed to being a trusted partner in India's digital growth- appreciate the support for Make In India PMO India MEIT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw," reported PTI.

Google will partner with international contract manufacturers to make phones in India said Senior Vice President for Devices and Services Rick Osterloh. At the event in Delhi, Osterloh said, "We will start manufacturing Google Pixel series smartphones in India," reported PTI.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Google's announcement to make Pixel smartphones in India is a big achievement of the government's made in India policy."

