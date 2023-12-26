Companies
PRS Oberoi: The man who reinvented a legacy
Bachi Karkaria 26 Dec 2023

- The son did not merely take over from Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh. He left an imprint and became the Lord of Luxe
Mumbai: It couldn’t have been easy to up the ante of his legendary father, who had risen from hotel coal clerk to forge the finest—and many firsts—of Indian hospitality. Yet, by the time of his passing on 14 November, at 94, the son had stamped his own imprimatur on the global industry. Prithvi Raj Singh lived up to his given name to become a master of the universe. He owned perfection, making the tiniest flaw come crawling for mercy. The credo of the god of big things was “the devil is in the details".
