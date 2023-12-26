PRS Oberoi: The man who reinvented a legacy

To adapt Churchill’s dismissal of the ‘modest’ Attlee, Biki was an arrogant man with much to be arrogant about. He had zero tolerance for the slightest lapse, but if Biki the tyrant was brutal in his dressing down it was not because he was Biki the boss but Biki the aesthete, who knew what he was talking about. He’d unceremoniously berate the hapless general manager (GM) for a discoloured patch on the hand-knotted carpet: “It has been vigorously shampooed instead of being lightly washed with a mild detergent." He’d denounce a flower arrangement as ‘atrocious’ and pinpoint why: the anthuriums were a centimetre too wide, or the oriental lilies not perfectly colour-coordinated. His rationale was: “Millions of rupees have gone into creating the brand, the restaurants, the clothes of the GM, the choice of silver. A sloppily placed comma could undermine it all." And yes, he did make staffers rewrite a letter over and over till it passed his test of correctness.