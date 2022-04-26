NEW DELHI: Publicis Groupe India has appointed Dheeraj Sinha as chairman of BBH India, in addition to his existing mandate as CEO & CSO, Leo Burnett, South Asia. Partnering him will be Russell Barrett, as CEO & Chief Creative officer, BBH India. Subhash Kamath has moved into an advisory role for the Groupe on other strategic initiatives.

Russell Barrett has been with BBH for 12 years now and has been instrumental helping win accolades including Cannes Lions, One Show Pencils, Andys, Spikes, D&ADs and London Internationals.

Sinha comes in with 22 years of experience and under his leadership. The new appointments signify the Groupe’s focus and investment on its creative brands.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia, said, “I would like to thank Subhash Kamath for his leadership and contributions on BBH. Today it is synonymous with truly world-class advertising. With Russell as CEO and CCO, and Sinha taking additional charge as chairman, we will further accelerate the agency’s spectrum of capabilities and creative product to deliver unmatched value to clients. Sinha comes with a track-record on growth, and this is also a testament of the strong leadership talent we have."

Subhash Kamath added, “It’s been a fantastic journey of 13 years, having founded this agency from scratch in India. It’s an agency built on a very strong people’s culture with creative excellence & strategic thinking at its very core. But I’ve been doing this for a very long time and as I enter the twilight of my 35-year career in advertising, I believe it’s time to hand over the baton to the next generation of leadership as I transition into an advisory role."

Sinha said, “Our goal will be to be one of the topmost agencies in our network globally, creating work for our clients that brings them growth and glory."

Russell Barrett added, “I look forward to partnering with Sinha, who I’ve worked with before, and I can say from experience, that he brings a lot of energy and dynamism to every interaction and piece of work he touches."

The agency works with brands like Marico, Nestle, Tata Sons, Audi, Taco Bell, Mahindra Group and L’Oreal, among others.