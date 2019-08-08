Puma signs two-year deal with Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

New Delhi: German sportswear brand Puma on Thursday announced that it has signed professional sprinter and national champion Dutee Chand for a period of two years. This is her first exclusive brand association as she joins a bunch of athletes working with the sportswear brand, including Mary Kom and Usain Bolt.

“Dutee’s success is a result of a sheer display of her exceptional athletic capabilities and power on the track. Having rewritten the history of Indian sports in her explosive style, she represents everything we are as a brand. This partnership further reinforces our commitment to the sports ecosystem in India and we believe she will have a big influence in shaping the future of Track and Field in the country. We look forward to working with Dutee and being a part of her journey," Puma India managing director Abhishek Ganguly said .

The 23-year-old Chand has represented India at various national and international sporting events, winning several medals and breaking a fair share of records. She is the third Indian woman ever to qualify for the women’s 100m at the Summer Olympics. She is also the first Indian athlete to win gold in the 100m event, clocking at 11.32 seconds, at the World University Games in Naples.

She became only the second Indian sprinter to win gold in an international event after Hima Das, who finished first in 400m at the World Junior Athletics Championships last year. Apart from her sporting prowess, the emerging sports star also became the first Indian athlete to declare that she was in a same-sex relationship.

“Puma signing Dutee Chand has ensured that India’s fastest sprinter now has the best gear to back her up. We are pleased to have facilitated the association between Dutee and Puma, who is synonymous to the brand’s success in India," said Adil Mistry partner, MAAT Jacks Entertainment, Sports and Lifestyle LLP.

Dutee Chand joins some of the world’s greatest track and field athletes such as Tommie Smith, Maradona, Pelé, Usain Bolt and most recently, Karsten Warholm, Ejowvokoghene Divine Oduduru and Janeek Brown.