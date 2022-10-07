PwC India announces changes in top brass1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 03:59 PM IST
Asha Ramanathan is PwC’s new chief operating officer, and Gayathri Parathasarathy will lead the company’s financial services practice.
NEW DELHI: PwC India on Friday said that Asha Ramanathan, a veteran in the firm, will be its new chief operating officer (COO) as Satyavati Berera, who has been the COO for the last seven years, retires next March.