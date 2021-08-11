NEW DELHI : PwC India said on Wednesday it will invest ₹1,600 crore and add 10,000 more jobs in India over five years, bulk of which would be in technology intensive sectors, as part of reinventing its India strategy. A large part of the new jobs would be in the areas of digital, cloud, cyber, analytics and emerging technologies, PwC India said. The strategy, which also involves higher campus hirings, is part of a plan to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving industry in the face of technological disruption, climate change risks, investor focus on sustainability and the continued impact of the pandemic. In an e-mail interview to Mint, Sanjeev Krishan, chairman of PwC in India speaks about the network’s future operations and emerging growth opportunities. Edited excerpts:

What is the investment planned in India over the next few years?

We are committing to invest up to Rs. 1,600 crore with a focus on enhancing our capabilities across our platforms, high-growth sectors and high-potential segments. Additionally, we will develop a future-ready workforce – building our skills and hiring the best talent. To enable our teams to identify emerging trends, we will be setting up a research institute, which will help us enhance our solutions and enable us to have more strategic client interactions.

What are the fast growing industry segments in India that offer significant growth potential?

Healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are in need of a ramp-up in terms of infrastructure capabilities as well as funding. With changing consumption patterns and e-commerce gaining further momentum, consumer retail will be a big focus area. Financial services has been garnering attention with technological disruptions– a trend very likely to continue. The pandemic also highlighted the vulnerability of global supply chains, creating a huge opportunity for Indian manufacturers. The government’s commitment of $1.5 trillion through the national infrastructure pipeline will drive growth in the infrastructure space.

What does your 5-year strategy mean in terms of opportunities for existing staff and new placements?

We are making a concerted effort to empower our people with the right skill sets and technological tools. We are committing to invest at least 1% of our revenue in upskilling our people and partners. Considering the growth we aspire to achieve, we expect to create 10,000 new jobs in the next five years and are looking to increase our campus hiring by five times. We also aim to have at least 40% gender diversity in our workforce over this period. We are looking to hire more Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics graduates and will also focus on significant recruitment across areas like digital, cyber, analytics and emerging technologies. Our aspiration is to create a workplace of the future – giving our people the opportunities to learn, grow and build rewarding careers.

Like technological disruption, sustainability and the need to build trust are the new expectations that businesses are grappling with, an area you would focus on in helping businesses. What is your message to businesses?

Organisations of the future need to strike the right balance between profitability and sustainable growth. This means that they need to look beyond financials and consider the interest of the wider stakeholder pool – to create transparency and assume accountability across a range of metrics. It could be about how an organisation is doing on environment, sustainability and governance--Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting is now mandated by SEBI. It could be about compliance with various laws of the land – tax, commercial etc. Or it could simply be about responsiveness to the wider ecosystem. A key component in building trust is delivering on promises, i.e. sustained outcomes – you can’t have one without the other. For instance, a company that fails to deliver meaningful results will find it very challenging to build trust and one that fails to build trust will not win a buy-in from stakeholders – the two are deeply interconnected.

How has your business been post Covid?

Our topmost priority has been our clients and ensuring they are supported throughout. In many ways, this phase presented an opportunity to reconfigure our approach and prioritise key result areas.

