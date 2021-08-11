PwC India to invest Rs1,600 crore over five years

Organisations of the future need to strike the right balance between profitability and sustainable growth. This means that they need to look beyond financials and consider the interest of the wider stakeholder pool – to create transparency and assume accountability across a range of metrics. It could be about how an organisation is doing on environment, sustainability and governance--Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting is now mandated by SEBI. It could be about compliance with various laws of the land – tax, commercial etc. Or it could simply be about responsiveness to the wider ecosystem. A key component in building trust is delivering on promises, i.e. sustained outcomes – you can’t have one without the other. For instance, a company that fails to deliver meaningful results will find it very challenging to build trust and one that fails to build trust will not win a buy-in from stakeholders – the two are deeply interconnected.