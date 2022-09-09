Q1 GDP may be revised upwards by up to 60 bps: Subramanian

While that’s for the monetary policy committee to decide, my view would be that they should keep a couple of factors in mind when they decide on this—first, within consumption, durable goods like a television, refrigerator, car, or two-wheelers are the only ones that Indians consume through borrowing. And that consumption is a very small proportion of overall consumption. In other words, interest rate hikes do not really have a very significant impact on consumption, but they could have an impact on private investment. Typically, our banks increase lending rates when monetary policy tightening happens but don’t necessarily cut back as much when the monetary policy loosening happens. A 100 basis point-tightening will get, almost one-for-one, transmitted onto the lending rate, but in the case of 100 basis point- loosening, only 40 to 50 basis points of that get transmitted to the lending rate. So that’s the asymmetry because of the behavioural aspects of our banking sector. So the monetary policy committee needs to keep in mind that if they raise more and then try to cut to provide impetus to investment, the full reduction may not get passed on. Therefore, rather than looking at it only from an isolated, tightening perspective or an isolated loosening perspective, they should look at it in full sight of tightening plus loosening.