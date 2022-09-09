Q1 GDP may be revised upwards by up to 60 bps: Subramanian

Q1 GDP may be revised upwards by up to 60 bps: Subramanian4 min read . 10 Sep 2022
India’s June quarter economic growth of 13.5% could likely see an upward revision of 50-60 basis points as more indicators get captured, said K.V. Subramanian, former chief economic adviser and executive director-designate at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In an interview, Subramanian said the National Statistical Office (NSO) should look at incorporating high-frequency data such as digital transactions and goods and services tax collections. On monetary policy tightening, he said that while interest rate hikes do not significantly impact consumption, they could end up hurting private investments. He cautioned that if the central bank’s monetary policy committee hikes rates and then decides to cut them to boost investments, the entire reduction may not get passed on to end-consumers. Edited excerpts:
Did the first quarter GDP growth at 13.5% turn out to be lower than expected?
If you look at the overall data, the three primary contributors to GDP—consumption, investment and exports—grew by more than 40% year-on-year. As per my back-of-the-envelope calculation, had the crude oil price been lower and had our imports grown only at the rate of exports, then actual GDP growth would have been closer to 20%. That is, of course, beyond our control. So our fundamentals are looking up.
Are GDP numbers underestimated, especially as factory output and other high-frequency indicators posted robust growth?
When we look at the first estimate for the quarterly GDP versus the revised estimate, generally, there has been an upward revision. And that is something that I think the National Statistical Office must think about. They should use some of the high-frequency indicators now, like digital economy transactions, GST data, etc. I think they need to start thinking about incorporating this into the first estimate of quarterly growth. In this case, I think the lag increase in GDP growth between 50 and 60 basis points between the first estimate and the revised one will get adjusted.
The first-quarter earnings indicated that company margins are under pressure. And, now, with a monetary tightening environment, what impact do you see on private investment?
There has been monetary policy tightening over a few policy announcements, yet private investment has grown by over 20% over the previous year. So yes, there may be an impact of monetary policy and policy rate hikes. The Reserve Bank of India has to keep in mind that investment is by far the most impacted by monetary policy tightening. But, at the same time, corporate India emerged much, much stronger than most commentators gave it credit for during the covid-19 period. The banking sector is also looking healthy and has grown 13%. I look at the 20% increase in investment year-on-year as a sign that corporates are slowly settling down.
What is your outlook on private investment?
I am cautiously optimistic about private investment. Investment is impacted far more by what economists call ‘second-moment effects.’ It is basically (greater) risk uncertainty than the first moment. And, investment, if you look at it over a three-year period, has been impacted far more by the uncertainty, first due to covid-19, and then the Ukraine war. Some of the overblown commentaries are about the impact of the global economy on the Indian economy, which is misplaced. People start adjusting to the uncertainty and go on with the task of investing, which shows in the 20% increase in private investment. So, when monetary policy tightening stops, it will add to the environment for investment, but overall, we may be in for a phase of higher investment.
For how long do you expect the monetary tightening cycle to continue?
While that’s for the monetary policy committee to decide, my view would be that they should keep a couple of factors in mind when they decide on this—first, within consumption, durable goods like a television, refrigerator, car, or two-wheelers are the only ones that Indians consume through borrowing. And that consumption is a very small proportion of overall consumption. In other words, interest rate hikes do not really have a very significant impact on consumption, but they could have an impact on private investment. Typically, our banks increase lending rates when monetary policy tightening happens but don’t necessarily cut back as much when the monetary policy loosening happens. A 100 basis point-tightening will get, almost one-for-one, transmitted onto the lending rate, but in the case of 100 basis point- loosening, only 40 to 50 basis points of that get transmitted to the lending rate. So that’s the asymmetry because of the behavioural aspects of our banking sector. So the monetary policy committee needs to keep in mind that if they raise more and then try to cut to provide impetus to investment, the full reduction may not get passed on. Therefore, rather than looking at it only from an isolated, tightening perspective or an isolated loosening perspective, they should look at it in full sight of tightening plus loosening.