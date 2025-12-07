Qatar Airways names Hamad al-Khater as new group CEO, to lead airline from today — Who is he?

Qatar Airways CEO: State-owned Qatar Airways on Sunday said it has named Hamad al-Khater as the group's chief executive officer (CEO).

According to a press release on Sunday, Khater's appointment as Qatar Airways group CEO will be effective from December 7.

Hamad al-Khater will replace Badr Mohammed Al-Meer as the CEO, who had served in the role since October 2023. He had replaced Akbar Al Baker, one of the airline industry's most outspoken leaders, who retired after almost three decades of running the airline.

“Qatar Airways Group today announced the appointment of Mr. Hamad Ali Al‑Khater as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective Sunday, 7 December 2025. Mr. Al‑Khater succeeds Engr. Badr Mohammed Al‑Meer,” the airline said in a press release.

In his new role, Khater will be responsible for “responsible for ensuring the safety and reliability of airport operations, while leading its strategic direction, operational excellence, infrastructure expansion, and the continuous enhancement of passenger experience.”

Qatar Airways Group Board of Directors Chairman Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi welcomed his appointment.

“As we welcome Mr. Hamad Ali Al-Khater, we look forward to building on the strong foundations and expansive global network of Qatar Airways, anchored by our exceptional team in Qatar and around the world. With this leadership transition, Qatar Airways Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class experiences, reliability, and innovation to travelers around the globe,” he said.

Who is Hamad al-Khater? Hamad al-Khater served as the chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport during his most recent stint.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also acted as the vice president of business development at the airport.

Before his tenure at Hamad International Airport, Khater held senior roles across QatarEnergy, driving business development, deal execution, and leading large-scale strategic and operational initiatives.

He spent over eight years at QatarEnergy and had stints at other oil and gas firms.

Hamad al-Khater started his career as an LNG market analyst at Qatar Petroleum in 2009, and then moved on to Shell as a commercial advisor in 2011. After a brief stint at the company, he rejoined Qatar Petroleum as a senior LNG market analyst, following which he moved on to RasGas in 2013.

Khater has served as a board member in several companies, including QatarEnergy Trading, QAFCO (Qatar Fertiliser Company), Al Koot Insurance & Reinsurance Company, and Nebras Power QSC.