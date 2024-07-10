Quant Mutual Fund: Inside Sandeep Tandon’s roller-coaster ride to success
Summary
- Tandon turned Quant MF into a huge success, but his path to get there was full of twists and turns. We reviewed over 3,000 company filings and hundreds of court documents from the last 17 years to retrace his journey. Buckle up to take the ride.
Bengaluru: In less than half a decade, Quant Mutual Fund, led by Sandeep Tandon, has blazed up the rankings of India’s mutual fund industry to the 18th spot. Its assets under management (AUM), which stood at a mere ₹166 crore in December 2019, had exploded to ₹84,000 crore by the end of May 2024, according to disclosures by the company. Tandon has played an outsized role in that success, donning the fund manager hat in 14 of the 27 funds it offers.
While the pace of its growth has been dizzying, the glow around Quant MF and Tandon began to fade late last month. On 23 June, digital-only publication Moneycontrol published a story, citing people privy to the development, that officials from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had searched the offices of the asset management company (AMC) in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The report said the case related to suspicions of ‘frontrunning’, an illegal practice.
Frontrunning at a mutual fund is akin to insider trading in listed companies, wherein a fund manager, trader or dealer is aware of large buy or sell orders and uses that information for personal gains. The fund is affected as the price can go up before it executes a buy order, which, in turn, affects investors by impacting the net asset value of a scheme.
Subsequently, Quant confirmed that it had received queries from Sebi although it did not clarify the nature of the probe. The regulator has not disclosed what it is investigating. In an interview with Mint on 25 June, Tandon maintained that it was business as usual.
“Look around you. Do you see any disruption? We are all carrying on our usual work," he said.
Sebi’s Quant kettle may be on the boil, but this story has nothing to do with it. Indeed, it focuses less on Quant Mutual Fund, which Mint has covered in depth over the years, and instead looks at Quant Capital, a company set up a decade before the AMC, and where Tandon faced other challenges.
They may share first names, but the two companies are not related.