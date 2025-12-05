Quess Corp elevates Lohit Bhatia as CEO from January 2026

MUMBAI: Quess Corp, India’s largest staffing firm, has appointed Lohit Bhatia as chief executive officer, succeeding executive director and CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan.

“The Board of Quess Corp Ltd. has elevated…Lohit Bhatia, effective 1 January 2026, from his current role as president – India and Global Operations to chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel (KMP),” the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company said the transition underscores its focus on clearer accountability between strategic and operational leadership, tighter alignment with board and stakeholder expectations, margin expansion and stronger governance. Bhatia will work closely with Srinivasan to advance Quess Corp’s strategic vision of becoming a global leader in staffing solutions.

Bhatia, who joined Quess in 2011, has experience across the textiles, auto components and services sectors, and currently serves as president of the Indian Staffing Federation.

“Lohit has been a cornerstone of QuessCorp’s growth for the past 15 years, driving our scale to over 4.8 lakh associates and shaping our leadership position in India’s staffing industry. His experience across domestic and global operations, along with his contributions as a three-term president of the Indian Staffing Federation, reflects his stature as a seasoned industry leader,” Srinivasan in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after top-deck changes at rival staffing firm TeamLease Services Ltd. The company on Thursday named Suparna Mitra as its managing director and CEO, effective 2 February, succeeding Ashok Reddy. Mitra joins from Titan Co. Ltd, where she served as CEO of the watches and wearables division.

