Quess launches blue-collar recruitment hubs to meet rise in labour demand
Quess plans to establish 15 Jobspot centres this year, which will offer employment to over one lakh entry-level and experienced blue-collar workers.
The centres will provide access to formal employment, skill development, and social security benefits during their tenure with the company.
Mumbai: Quess Corp on Tuesday announced the launch of Jobspot, a blue-collar recruitment hub, to address the growing demand for talent in the industrial sector. The first two Jobspot centres were inaugurated at Narasapura, Karnataka, and Hosur, Tamil Nadu, that cater to over 200 walk-in job seekers daily.