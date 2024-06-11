Mumbai: Quess Corp on Tuesday announced the launch of Jobspot, a blue-collar recruitment hub, to address the growing demand for talent in the industrial sector. The first two Jobspot centres were inaugurated at Narasapura, Karnataka, and Hosur, Tamil Nadu, that cater to over 200 walk-in job seekers daily. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The blue-collar workforce consists of manual-labour workers who might be engaged in both skilled and unskilled jobs. "Operating as a conduit between job seekers and companies, Quess ensures that organizations secure the right calibre of skilled labour while simultaneously providing livelihood opportunities for job seekers. From production line workers to engineers, Quess enables factories to optimize their processes by supplying the requisite workforce," Quess said in a statement.

Also Read: Recruiters shift focus from IT as hiring remains slow The manufacturing industry, which currently employs 20% of India's workforce, is expected to experience a 4% jump in its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2028. The sector is also poised to expand its contribution to the country's GDP to 25% by 2025, from 16-17% currently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manufacturing sector jobs Quess Corp, which has seen an uptick in the hiring of the manufacturing sector workforce, with over 67,000 associates employed in this domain in 2024, up from 44,000 in 2023, aims to inspire first-time workers to explore opportunities in manufacturing by offering spot job interviews and immediate job offers in these satellite job hubs.

Quess plans to establish 15 Jobspot centres this year, which will offer employment to over one lakh entry-level and experienced blue-collar workers within thirty minutes. The centres will provide access to formal employment, skill development, and social security benefits during their tenure with the company.

Also Read: India Inc bets on internal hires but recruiters warn of risks "We are well-positioned to understand the needs of the industry, and with Jobspot by Quess, we aim to enhance the efficiency of recruitment for the sector," said Lohit Bhatia, president of Quess Workforce Management. "With guaranteed job placement within 30 minutes as well as an assurance of inclusivity and effective recruitment systems, we believe that Jobspot will be able to power the growth of the manufacturing sector in the years to come." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) report shows that the percentage of women in the manufacturing sector has been stagnant at 19-20% over the past two decades. Acknowledging this, Jobspot claims its special focus on women jobseekers will help bridge the gap in women's employment in manufacturing.

Also Read | Is hiring just to meet diversity quotas an unfair approach?

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!