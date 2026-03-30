Quote of the day by Bhavish Aggarwal: ‘The future is not something you predict, it's something…’

"The future is not something you predict, it's something you create." This powerful quote by Ola Cabs founder Bhavish Aggarwal dives straight into the core of entrepreneurial spirit.

What does the quote mean? Aggarwal's powerful words imply that one should not wait to see what happens and how things unfold in their lives; rather, they should take charge and make things happen. In simple terms, the quote highlights the importance of taking charge of one's life rather than a laid-back attitude that waits for life and events to happen to them.

A person should not be a passive observer, but rather an active participant. Bhavish Aggarwal's words are a call to action for creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, and anyone who has a vision. It suggests that progress comes from consistent, deliberate effort. It comes from building, designing, and iterating. His words suggest that it is about turning ideas into reality and not guessing what tomorrow holds. Aggarwal's thought-provoking quote highlights agency. It means that a person should get to decide what tomorrow "should" bring, and then work toward that goal.

Why does this quote resonate? Bhavish Aggarwal's quote resonates deeply because it serves as a reminder to empower ourselves. It changes the focus from uncertainty to opportunity, and in a fast-paced world, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. People might worry about their future and what things would look like. However, Aggarwal's words remind us that we all have a role to play and can influence the future we are so worried about. His words offer a fresh perspective, crucial for problem-solvers. It is important for anyone looking to make a meaningful impact, and it encourages a proactive mindset. His words tell us that the actions we take today will shape our world tomorrow.

How to implement Bhavish Aggarwal's words in your life? There are many ways to apply Bhavish Aggarwal's insights to your life. The first step is to identify an area where you would like to see change. This could be anywhere, from your career to your community or your personal life.

Next, take the initiative. Start small and ask yourself: what is the first step you can take today? Don't wait for someone else to come and fix it.

Third, your focus should be on execution. Instead of directly aiming to achieve the end goal, break down your vision into smaller, manageable tasks, the ones on which you can work consistently.