Quote of the day by Jensen Huang: ‘Sometimes, running away from problem is the worst thing you can do’

Jensen Huang is a name synonymous with innovation and leadership in the technology world. As the co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA, he has steered the company from a small startup to a global powerhouse. His vision has not only shaped the graphics processing unit (GPU) market but also driven the revolution in artificial intelligence (AI).

Today, we delve into one of his most impactful statements, a reminder that success often comes from enduring the tough times.

"Sometimes, running away from a problem is the worst thing you can do. Sometimes, you just have to turn around and face it."

What is the meaning of the quote? This quote speaks to the core of resilience. It's about confronting challenges head-on rather than avoiding them. In business, in technology, and in our personal lives, it's natural to want to sidestep difficulties. Problems can be intimidating, complex, and even overwhelming. Huang suggests that true progress and ultimate success often lie in the act of turning back, acknowledging the obstacle, and engaging with it directly. It implies that avoidance only prolongs the inevitable and often makes the problem bigger. Facing it, however difficult, is the first step toward finding a solution.

Why does this quote resonate? This quote resonates deeply because it taps into a universal human experience. We all encounter situations where our first instinct might be to retreat. Whether it's a difficult conversation, a complex project at work, or a personal struggle, the urge to escape is strong.

Huang, through NVIDIA's history, has lived this philosophy. NVIDIA faced numerous challenges, from fierce competition to market shifts. There were times when the company was on the brink, making risky bets on new technologies like parallel computing and AI. Instead of giving up or changing course entirely when things got tough, Huang and his team consistently chose to turn around and face it. Their persistence in developing the GPU, even when its full potential wasn't immediately clear, is a prime example.

What is another perspective on this idea? Huang's emphasis on facing challenges is also about the long game. It's about understanding that big achievements rarely come easy. He often talks about the importance of enduring pain and learning from mistakes.

"The most important thing to do is to endure the pain, to learn from it, and to keep going."

This second quote reinforces the idea that facing problems isn't just about solving them; it's about the growth that comes from the struggle. Enduring pain means accepting that the path to innovation and success is often uncomfortable. It’s about building resilience and gaining wisdom through experience. This perspective encourages us to view setbacks not as failures, but as crucial learning opportunities that strengthen our resolve and refine our approach.

How can you implement this in your life? Putting Jensen Huang's wisdom into practice can transform how you approach your daily life.

1. Identify your running-away habits: What problems do you tend to avoid? Is it a difficult task at work, a conversation you've been putting off, or a personal goal that feels too big? Acknowledge these patterns.

2. Take the first step: Instead of letting problems fester, commit to taking one small action to address them. This could be researching a solution, drafting an email, or simply scheduling a time to think about it.

3. Embrace the discomfort: Understand that facing challenges will likely be uncomfortable. Remind yourself that this discomfort is a sign of growth, not a reason to retreat.

4. Learn from every experience: Whether you succeed or stumble, reflect on what you learned. How did you approach the problem? What could you do differently next time? This enduring the pain aspect is crucial for long-term development.

5. Seek support: Facing problems doesn't mean doing it alone. Sometimes, turning around and facing it means asking for help, advice, or a different perspective from others.

All about Jensen Huang According to Britannica, Jensen Huang (born 17 February 1963, Tainan, Taiwan) is a Taiwanese-born American entrepreneur who co-founded the American semiconductor company NVIDIA. Under his leadership, NVIDIA has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of graphics processing units (GPUs) and has played a central role in the ongoing boom in artificial intelligence (AI).

Huang was born the second son of Taiwanese parents, Huang Hsing-tai and Lo Tsai-hsiu. His father was a chemical engineer, while his mother worked as a primary school teacher. When Huang was five, the family relocated to Thailand. However, amid the ongoing Vietnam War, his parents decided not to settle there permanently. His father had earlier been accepted into a training programme at the American air-conditioning company Carrier Corporation, which left him with a favourable impression of the United States. In preparation for their eventual move, Huang’s mother taught him and his brother ten random English words each day.

At the age of nine, Huang and his brother were sent to live with their uncle in Tacoma, Washington, while their parents remained in Thailand. Soon after, their uncle enrolled them at the Oneida Baptist Institute in rural Oneida, Kentucky, mistakenly believing it to be a prestigious boarding school. In reality, it was a religious reform school for so-called “difficult” children. Huang was required to clean toilets daily, while his brother worked on a tobacco farm. Both boys endured persistent bullying, including racial slurs and threats.

Approximately two years later, their parents arrived in the United States, discovered the situation, and withdrew them from the school. The family then settled in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, where Huang attended Aloha High School. During his time there, he played competitive table tennis and achieved a national ranking. He graduated in 1981 and then headed to Oregon State University (OSU) for further study. It was there that he crossed paths with Lori Mills, another engineering student. They eventually got married.

Huang earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from OSU in 1984. He then moved to Silicon Valley, taking up a position at Advanced Micro Devices. After about a year, he joined LSI Logic Corporation, where he progressed through the ranks to become a division director. While working, he returned to academia and completed a master’s degree in electrical engineering at Stanford University.

In April 1993, Huang co-founded NVIDIA alongside microchip designers Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, with Huang taking on the role of chief executive officer.