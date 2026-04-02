Quote of the day by Shiv Nadar: ‘The most important thing is to be able to…’

“The most important thing is to be able to look at things differently.” — Shiv Nadar

Today's quote of the day delves into the wisdom of a true visionary, Shiv Nadar. His journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, innovation, and a clear sense of purpose.

As one navigates through the course of life, the founder of HCL Group's words offer valuable guidance, reminding us that success often stems from a deep understanding of what truly matters.

What Shiv Nadar's words mean? This simple yet profound statement by Nadar highlights the essence of innovation and problem-solving. At its core, the quote is about curiosity, questioning the status quo, and daring to imagine what others might not.

Shiv Nadar's words suggests that progress – in its truest essence – arises from challenging conventional thinking. It's about stepping back, observing, and finding new angles or perspectives on existing problems or opportunities.

One's ability to "look at things differently" is what allows individuals and organizations to break new ground, create disruptive solutions, and achieve extraordinary results.

Why Nadar's quote resonates? Shiv Nadar's words resonate deeply because it's universally applicable. Whether you're an entrepreneur, an employee, a student, or simply navigating daily life, the ability to think differently is a powerful asset.

In a rapidly changing world, old solutions often fall short. Nadar emphasises to cultivate a mindset of continuous innovation. It reminds us that complacency is the enemy of progress.

By actively seeking new viewpoints, we can uncover hidden opportunities, overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges, and foster creativity in ourselves and those around us. It's a call to embrace originality and reject conformity when it stifles growth.

How to implement this in your life 1. The ‘art’ of questioning: Don't just accept things as they are. Ask "why?" or "what if?" This simple habit can unlock new ways of thinking.

2. Seek inputs: Talk to people from different backgrounds, industries, or age groups. Their perspectives can offer fresh insights you might not have considered.

3. Stepping beyond your comfort zone: Try new activities, learn a new skill, or visit new places. New experiences can broaden your mind and foster different ways of looking at problems.

4. Failure is a part of learning: When an unconventional approach doesn't work, don't see it as a dead end. Instead, analyze what happened and use it to refine your next "different" idea.

5. Brainstorm, think: Dedicate time each day or week to simply think, brainstorm, and explore ideas without immediate pressure for results.