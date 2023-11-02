QYOU Media appoints former TikTok country manager Raj Mishra as India group CEO
Mishra will focus on increasing operational and financial synergies and strengths among the three primary business units as the company further pivots in India into digital distribution and direct-to-consumer initiatives
QYOU Media Inc., operating in India and the US that owns television channels such as Q TV in the country, has appointed Raj Mishra, as group CEO of QYOU Media’s India operations overseeing all business units, with immediate effect.
