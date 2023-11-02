QYOU Media appoints former TikTok country manager Raj Mishra as India group CEO

QYOU Media Inc., operating in India and the US that owns television channels such as Q TV in the country, has appointed Raj Mishra, as group CEO of QYOU Media’s India operations overseeing all business units, with immediate effect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mishra will focus on increasing operational and financial synergies and strengths among the three primary business units as the company further pivots in India into digital distribution and direct-to-consumer initiatives, the firm said in a statement.

QYOU media business units in India include broadcast and connected TV channels Q TV, The Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Sadhguru TV, and BH Live, the influencer marketing business Chtrbox Technologies and Maxamtech Digital Ventures’ gaming business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mishra was appointed to QYOU’s board of directors on May 30, 2023 and brings a track record of driving business growth and profitability in the mobile, media and entertainment sectors. With over 13 years of experience and a background that includes senior management roles in building app businesses in Indian markets history, Mishra specializes in go-to-market strategies, sales, marketing, business growth, and profit and loss management in India’s evolving social media landscape.

He served as the first employee at Musical.ly in India (now TikTok), and in his role as country head for both Musical.ly and later for TikTok following their acquisition, he fostered growth for ByteDance in India, established local teams, cultivated business partnerships, and nurtured the creator community.

Mishra then joined Triller as the country general manager and India head, laying the foundation for its expansion in India and the Asia-Pacific region. Most recently, he was consulting for a number of digital and gaming companies including QYOU’s India business units, where he provides strategic and revenue generation strategies and tactics for growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are thrilled to have Raj on board to direct the next phase of growth for our businesses in India. Working with him as a consultant to QYOU India over the last several months, it became clear to me and the Board that his skill set and experience were directly applicable to our overall business objective to become a larger brand with more direct to consumer initiatives in India. This includes our most recent launch of the new freemium version of Q GamesMela," QYOU Media CEO and co-founder, Curt Marvis said in a statement.

Mishra said he joined the board of QYOU Media because he was excited about the size and scope of the opportunity for which they have already built the foundation. “In working directly with the business since that time, I now know that the potential is even greater than I had first realized," he said in a statement.

