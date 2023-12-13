Companies
Raamdeo Agrawal on how to generate hockey stick returns
Summary
- India will be one of the most vibrant capital markets in the world in the next five years, says Raamdeo Agrawal, the co-founder and chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
MUMBAI : Everywhere he goes, Raamdeo Agrawal, 67, is recognized. And not just by typical investors in stock markets.
