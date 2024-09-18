Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta bats for SIPs again, ‘I would love to hear young people say…’

As has been her stance on financial planning, Radhika Gupta, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) has once again taken to social media to encourage her followers to invest in systematic investment plans or SIPs.

Gupta, who is a big proponent of investing part of your earnings in SIPs and has consistently advocated the same to her followers on the social media, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), said she would love for SIP investments to become the “new measure” of wealth.

“Once upon a time in Delhi NCR where I come from, the measure of wealth was the number of properties you had. Showing off meant talking about one plot here, one flat there and another office space close by,” she wrote.

"With India financializing, the new measure should be the size of your monthly SIP book. I would love to hear young people say, “Meri toh mahine ki 1L ki SIP hai, what about you?” Gupta added. (Hindi translation - I invest ₹1 lakh monthly in SIP, what about you?)

‘You must start an SIP…’ advices Radhika Gupta Earlier in May 2024 too, Gupta posted a video from being backstage at Shark Tank India, where she encouraged staff to begin investing in mutual funds through SIPs.

In a video, she is seen behind the scenes on the sets of Shark Tank India, advising and encouraging staff to begin investing. "Can’t take the Mutual Fund CEO out of me, even behind the shoots of Shark Tank. This conversation is a reminder of how many people still need to learn about the power of MFs and start investing… and for my MFD friends, a nudge that a lot of people are looking for guidance and advice!" she posted.

Radhika Gupta’s ‘dal-chawal’ funds Then, in July 2024, came advice for ‘dal-chawal’ funds, in which she asked users to ensure that 80 per cent of their portfolios were comprised.

“A danger in these times is to fill your portfolio with narrow ideas that ideally are satellite allocation. Remember, 80% of the portfolio should be “dal-chawal” funds!” she stated.