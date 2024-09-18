Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta bats for SIPs again, ‘I would love to hear young people say…’

Edelweiss MF chief Radhika Gupta again encouraged young Indians to invest in monthly SIPs, posting on social media that she would love to hear stories of their financial growth.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated18 Sep 2024, 10:12 AM IST
File image of Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss MF. She has consistently encouraged her followers on social media to invest in SIPs
File image of Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss MF. She has consistently encouraged her followers on social media to invest in SIPs(Abhijit Bhatlekar / Mint)

As has been her stance on financial planning, Radhika Gupta, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) has once again taken to social media to encourage her followers to invest in systematic investment plans or SIPs.

Gupta, who is a big proponent of investing part of your earnings in SIPs and has consistently advocated the same to her followers on the social media, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), said she would love for SIP investments to become the “new measure” of wealth.

Also Read | What is NPS Vatsalya? All you need to know of new pension plan launching today

“Once upon a time in Delhi NCR where I come from, the measure of wealth was the number of properties you had. Showing off meant talking about one plot here, one flat there and another office space close by,” she wrote.

"With India financializing, the new measure should be the size of your monthly SIP book. I would love to hear young people say, “Meri toh mahine ki 1L ki SIP hai, what about you?” Gupta added. (Hindi translation - I invest 1 lakh monthly in SIP, what about you?)

Also Read | Donald Trump says he will meet PM Modi next week, calls him ‘fantastic’: Report

‘You must start an SIP…’ advices Radhika Gupta

Earlier in May 2024 too, Gupta posted a video from being backstage at Shark Tank India, where she encouraged staff to begin investing in mutual funds through SIPs.

In a video, she is seen behind the scenes on the sets of Shark Tank India, advising and encouraging staff to begin investing. "Can’t take the Mutual Fund CEO out of me, even behind the shoots of Shark Tank. This conversation is a reminder of how many people still need to learn about the power of MFs and start investing… and for my MFD friends, a nudge that a lot of people are looking for guidance and advice!" she posted.

Also Read | Are banks closed for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai, Pune today? Check details here

Radhika Gupta’s ‘dal-chawal’ funds

Then, in July 2024, came advice for ‘dal-chawal’ funds, in which she asked users to ensure that 80 per cent of their portfolios were comprised.

“A danger in these times is to fill your portfolio with narrow ideas that ideally are satellite allocation. Remember, 80% of the portfolio should be “dal-chawal” funds!” she stated.

According to Gupta, broad-based mutual funds that are “all-weather” and “span a range of sectors” would be ‘dal-chawal’ funds. As an example, she pointed to Balanced advantage and aggressive hybrid type funds, including flexi, multi, large and mid, broad-based 250-500 index funds, calling these “forever funds”.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleEdelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta bats for SIPs again, ‘I would love to hear young people say…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    211.65
    11:01 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    3.9 (1.88%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    291.70
    11:01 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.85 (-0.97%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.30
    11:01 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    0.25 (0.19%)

    NTPC

    417.35
    11:01 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    1.1 (0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,415.40
    10:49 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    199.4 (9%)

    HEG

    2,299.85
    10:49 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    188.35 (8.92%)

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,550.50
    10:49 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    350.2 (6.73%)

    Graphite India

    565.00
    10:49 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    30 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue