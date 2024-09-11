Edelweiss MF Chief Radhika Gupta’s advice to India: ‘Keep investing…’ encourages SIPs

Social media forward, mutual fund chief Radhika Gupta today again encouraged her followers on social media to invest in systematic investment plans or SIPs.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Sep 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and an active netizen has again backed investing via SIPs. In a social media post, she encouraged Indians to keep investing.
Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and an active netizen has again backed investing via SIPs. In a social media post, she encouraged Indians to keep investing. (Photo by Abhijit Bhatlekar / Mint)

Radhika Gupta, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) has once again taken to social media to encourage her followers to invest in systematic investment plans or SIPs.

Gupta is a big proponent of investing part of your earnings in SIPs and has consistently advocated the same to her followers on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

"First Mercedes then medicines. Everyone’s worried about being beaten by SIPs. But small correction — SIP is not a spend, but an investment in the future. Keep investing India," she wrote on September 11.

Gupta quoted a data account on X, which said that India's "monthly spend" on SIPs beat their spend on medicines in March 2024 and asked readers to "keep investing".

‘You must start an SIP…’ advices Radhika Gupta

Earlier in May 2024 too, Gupta posted a video from being backstage at Shark Tank India, where she encouraged staff to begin investing in mutual funds through SIPs.

In a video, she is seen behind the scenes on the sets of Shark Tank India, advising and encouraging staff to begin investing. "Can’t take the Mutual Fund CEO out of me, even behind the shoots of Shark Tank. This conversation is a reminder of how many people still need to learn about the power of MFs and start investing… and for my MFD friends, a nudge that a lot of people are looking for guidance and advice!" she posted.

Radhika Gupta’s ‘dal-chawal’ funds

Then, in July 2024, came advice for ‘dal-chawal’ funds, in which she asked users to ensure that 80 per cent of their portfolios were comprised.

“A danger in these times is to fill your portfolio with narrow ideas that ideally are satellite allocation. Remember, 80% of the portfolio should be “dal-chawal” funds!” she stated.

According to Gupta, broad-based mutual funds that are “all-weather” and “span a range of sectors” would be ‘dal-chawal’ funds. As an example, she pointed to Balanced advantage and aggressive hybrid type funds, including flexi, multi, large and mid, broad-based 250-500 index funds, calling these “forever funds”.

“Active or passive doesn’t matter — the point is not a narrow theme-based fund that works in one cycle and not in the next,” she added.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleEdelweiss MF Chief Radhika Gupta’s advice to India: ‘Keep investing…’ encourages SIPs

