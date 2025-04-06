Radhika Gupta’s ‘practical’ advice for restaurants to battle obesity: ‘Introduce half plate options’

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Funds, has suggested Indian restaurants to introduce a ‘half plate option’ for ordering food to manage the obesity crisis in the countries effectively.

Taking to X, Radhika Gupta applauded the efforts of talking about obesity as a problem, terming the conversations “critical”.

“I am glad we are talking about obesity as a problem so widely. It is critical,” she said.

“There are many solutions to this - alternative grains-sugars, healthier foods, eating at home, and many others that doctors, nutritionists suggest,” Gupta added.

Radhika Gupta's ‘basic’ suggestion to restaurants Continuing her post, Radhika Gupta had a ‘basic suggestion’ for restaurants – having ‘half plate options’ on meals to facilitate eating lesser, which is key to solving obesity problems.

“I have one basic suggestion to restaurants - introduce half plate options on all your meals. Many of us eat small portions, and eat a little extra because we as Indians don't like to waste food,” she said.

The Edelweiss CEO also highlighted the economic benefit of the same.

“Sharing is not always an option when ordering individually. Price the half meals at more than 50% of the full meal, if that makes economic sense Create options to eat a little less, without wasting food or money,” she said.

Netizens hail Radhika Gupta Radhika Gupta's sensible advice earned praise from netizens on X.

“Its a practical advice - admirable one. We need it. Apart , restaurants can promote idea of food bank - to be maintained by contributions of guests. It shall improve the footfall too leading to better commercials,” a user said.

Another person suggested that restaurant food should also come like coffee sizes.

“Imagine menus where the default is reasonably portioned, and ‘upsizing’ is opt-in. We’ve done it with coffee—why not meals? Small changes, big health dividends,” they said.

“It is a very good suggestion! You are giving suggestions to people whose business it is to encourage their clients to eat heartily,” another user added.

India's obesity problem India could have over 440 million obese and overweight people by 2050, a recent Lancet study has revealed. Number of overweight and obese adults by mid-century in India (218 million men and 231 million women) could be the second highest in the world, after China.

“While China, India, and the USA will continue to constitute a large proportion of the global population with overweight and obesity, the number in the sub-Saharan Africa super-region is forecasted to increase by 254.8 per cent,” the study said.

Obesity, a body mass index (BMI) of over 30, is known to have wide-ranging effects, including raising one's risk of metabolic and heart disease. It can also impact one's bone health and fertility and increase cancer risk.