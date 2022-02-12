MUMBAI : The Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday said that the former chairperson of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj will be cremated with state honours.

Rahul Bajaj passed away at a hospital in Pune on 12 February, Saturday. He was 83 years old.

The Maharashtra CM and the state's governor B S Koshyari condoled the death of the veteran industrialist saying his contribution in the field of industrial development in the country was unparalleled.

The departed industrialist was a guide to budding entrepreneurs and also advised the state government on industrial policy issues, Thackeray said.

Thackeray said he has instructed that Bajaj be given a state funeral. According to a Bajaj group official, Rahul Bajaj's last rites will be held on Sunday.

The CM said the country had lost not just a great industrialist but someone who was very aware of his social responsibility and was vocal on issues faced by the country.

"The contribution of the Bajaj family in the nation's freedom movement and its industrial and social development is very high. During his tenure as chairman of Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj expanded the business empire of the group in India and outside," the Governor said.

"Rahul Bajaj introduced many modern management practices and made Bajaj a popular brand name. He was very vocal about expressing his views on issues concerning the business world in the country," Koshyari added.

The contribution of the Bajaj group to the industrial development of Maharashtra is particularly high, and the group has also been a leader in discharging social responsibility, he said, adding that, with the demise of Rahul Bajaj, the nation and particularly Maharashtra had lost a visionary business leader.

