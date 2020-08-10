In this fiscal, we may earn ₹15,000- ₹20,000 crore from the passenger segment, depending on the coronavirus situation. Whatever we are going to lose in the passenger segment, we are making an effort to make it up in the freight segment. We will try to reach as close as possible and also bring down expenditure by cutting fuel cost, coach maintenance cost, redeployment of staff without reducing staff or allowances. A reduction in cost will increase earnings, but there is no way for us to reduce staff or cut back on any allowances.