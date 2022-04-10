Raising an artisanal dough

According to a 2006 article in NPR, sourdough is the oldest form of leavened bread; its earliest origins can be traced back to ancient Egypt. It is also a more complex bread to bake. According to an article in BBC Good Food—unlike other breads it does not require commercial yeast to rise. The recipe requires the use of a sourdough starter—that is a fermented dough packed with natural, wild yeast and a bacteria called lactobacilli; it can take several weeks for the starter to be ready and reach the right acidity and flavour.