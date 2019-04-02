Bengaluru: Rajan Anandan, vice president for Google India and South East Asia, has put down his papers, according to a company statement on Tuesday. Anandan, who held the position at Google India for more than 8 years, will move on to Sequoia Capital India as it's Managing Director (MD), according to a press statement from Sequoia.

At Google, Anandan was tasked with heading the search giant's entire India operations. He will continue to remain with Google until the end of this month, the statement added. Vikas Agnihotri, country director, Sales for Google India will temporarily assume Anandan's responsibility for Google India until the company hires a new India MD.

In his new role at Sequoia, Anandan will help scale-up Surge, Sequoia's India focused accelerator for early-stage tech start-ups. Anandan's move to Sequoia India also comes just 6 months after the VC fund announced the closure of its sixth fund at $695 million in August last year.

"We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership have helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures," said Scott Beaumont, president, Google Asia Pacific in a press statement.

Prior to joining Google, Anandan worked as MD for Microsoft India between 2008 to 2010. He has also held several executive roles at MNCs including Dell India, and at McKinsey & Company in Chicago.

Anandan is also a prolific angel investor in the Indian start-up ecosystem. He has earlier funded start-ups such as Dunzo, Rapido, Capillary Technologies, Instamojo, Lets venture, among others.

"Rajan’s deep understanding of technology, significant operating expertise and track record of growing tech businesses across the region will help Surge founders scale and build the transformational businesses of tomorrow,'" said Sequoia India in a statement.