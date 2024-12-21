Fortune and fraud: The spectacular life and death of biscuit king Rajan Pillai

Strapped for cash and unable to meet his debt obligations, Pillai was hauled into court by Singapore's commercial affairs department on multiple charges, including breach of trust and fraud and running up a debt of $17.2 million. However, he was too slippery a customer to be caught so easily. He fled the country for India on the very morning of his sentencing. Back home, he earned an initial reprieve when a Kerala court granted him bail but he was subsequently arrested from Delhi’s Meridien Hotel by the CBI in July 1995.