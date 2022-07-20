Rajarshi Gupta takes over as Managing Director of ONGC Videsh

Gupta has more than 33 years of wide-ranging experience in supervisory, managerial and strategic planning capacities in domestic and international operations of ONGC and ONGC Videsh.
“He has a keen business sense of the oil & gas industry, commercial and financial acumen, with mergers & acquisitions, strategic planning, and man management as his core strengths. During his professional career, he has worked in the domains of supply chain management, business development, project management, planning & strategy, corporate communications, human resources management and general administration," said the statement.
A mechanical engineer from NIT Rourkela, Gupta is also a gold medalist in MBA (International Business) from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.
Prior to his appointment as MD, ONGC Videsh, he was the executive director, chief of corporate strategy & planning at ONGC, where he was responsible for formulating short, medium, and long-term strategies of the company and provide a framework to the top management on developing scenarios in the sector.
He was also responsible for management and networking with key stakeholders like the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, department of directorate general of hydrocarbons, department of public enterprises, Niti Aayog among others. He spearheaded the rollout and implementation of the 15 transformational initiatives formulated under the ONGC Energy Strategy 2040.
He spent 13 years in ONGC Videsh during 2006-2019, working across the globe in diverse geographical and fiscal regimes, in business development, merger & acquisitions, and project management of exploration & development projects.
As country manager and president of ONGC Videsh’s US subsidiary, he had set up the Geological & Geophysical Centre of Excellence in Houston. He was also instrumental in framing the international business vision in ONGC’s long-term vision document, the Perspective Plan 2030.