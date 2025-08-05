Why Rajiv Anand might just be what the doctor ordered for IndusInd Bank
- Rajiv Anand, known for his long-term vision and steady leadership, has been appointed managing director and chief executive of IndusInd Bank, filling a post vacant since end-April after past accounting discrepancies triggered a trust crisis.
Lamba socho (thing long-term). This is what senior banker Rajiv Anand offered as his advice to youngsters during a podcast. “Careers, lives are a marathon, not a hundred-meter dash. Therefore, you will get the full benefits of your career, your life in the long term."