Rakesh Gangwal: the airline industry disciplinarian behind IndiGo’s success
SummaryA quick profile of Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo who played a crucial role in transforming India's airline industry with a no-frills approach and cost efficiency.
A market share of 50% in a highly competitive industry is a rarity. Of all the major Indian companies, only two, Asian Paints and IndiGo, have managed that consistently. While the first is an 82-year-old company, which makes its 53% market share and sustained leadership a magnificent achievement, IndiGo has been in business for less than 20 years.