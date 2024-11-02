But for IndiGo, the biggest setback came when Gangwal announced in February 2022 that he would leave the company he had helped set up and gradually sell off his stake. A difference of opinion over how the company was being managed appeared to be the immediate cause, though Gangwal had been voicing concern over corporate governance issues for a while. For a man known to refuse even concessional tickets to friends and family, that was a deal-breaker.