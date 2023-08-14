Rekha Jhunjhunwala , was named in the list of the richest women by Forbes in 2022, after her husband, stock trader and billionaire rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away. According to Forbes, Rekha Jhunjhunwala at that time nurtured a net worth of $5.7 billion.

It has been a year since Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has said that for her there is ‘life before Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’ and ‘life after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’. And moving on is the act of adapting and learning.

For the interview Rekha Jhunjhunwala was in her new house, a 14-storeyed bungalow on Ridge Road, Malabar Hill, Mumbai. Unwillingly the billionaire has shifted to this new abode from her penthouse at Il Palazzo.

The house that had ‘memories’ of and with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Notably, this abode was bought by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in two phases between 2013 and 2017 for a cumulative price of ₹370 crore approximately, reports Hindustan Times.

The building was torn down to make way for Jhunjhunwala’s lavish “dream home". This put Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in the same league as Mukesh Ambani, Kumarmangalam Birla, and Sajjan Jindal of owning palatial houses in South Mumbai.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala: The Billionaire

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's most valuable listed holding in the portfolio is watch and jewellery maker Titan, part of the Tata Group.

Recently, Titan’s shares grew 65 % and Rekha was among the biggest gainers from the stock market, earning ₹2,400 crore. A month ago, Rare Enterprises, the private equity investment and asset management firm set up by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 2003, sold 4.98% shares in Rallies back to Tata Chemicals for ₹208 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala: The Investor

“Managing home finances was good grounding", Rekha Jhunjhunwala told Hindustan Times. According to the tete-a-tete she is called into office when ‘major developments’ occur. Else she is kept in loop, and her advice is sought from time to time.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala told the media outlet, that eventually she would like to be involved company’s many philanthropic activities. “I am reading a lot these days but taking it one day at a time," she told HT.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala: The Wife

Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala got married in 1987. Then Rakesh was a young trader and Rekha was the daughter of a well to do Andheri-based transport businessman.

While the world awaits to see if Rekha will step into her husband's shoes and surprise everyone, Rekha is busy ‘protecting the legacy of her husband and her children’.

Legacy is “ensuring that the kids learn about his thought and value system". And as for the wealth, she told HT, “End mein, kuch farak nahin padta hai. He had managed everything and secured us. Even this house… he sat with the architects and designers to convey his thought for every floor."

She said that late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ‘managed everything’ and ‘secured’ his family, when she was asked about their wealth.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

While describing how both of them belonged to a quasi-joint family, Rekha shares various anecdotes on her late husband. One she mentions that Rakesh had made his family put down Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai as a destination on food delivery app Swiggy, when he was being treated in the health care facility.

Rekha also shared with Hindustan Times, that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala often sang the Mohammad Rafi song ‘Rekha o Rekha, jab se tumhein dekha’ as a tease. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was also known to write her poems. “Sometimes. He wrote one on our 25th wedding anniversary."

“He loved food. At one time, he left a dinner at Taj and went to Leopold Café because he wanted a piping hot meal." Rekha told HT.