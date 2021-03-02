OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments sell stake in Ion Exchange
1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 09:23 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investments on Tuesday sold aggregate 5.37 lakh shares worth around 65 crore in Ion Exchange India
  • According to bulk deal data on BSE, Jhunjhunwala sold 1.5 lakh shares at Rs1,205.19 a share

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investments on Tuesday sold aggregate 5.37 lakh shares worth around 65 crore in Ion Exchange India Ltd, via an open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data on BSE, Jhunjhunwala sold 1.5 lakh shares at Rs1,205.19 a share.

Rare Investments sold 3.87 lakh shares at Rs1,205.42 apiece.

Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 4.75 lakh shares of Ion Exchange at a price of Rs1,220.75 apiece.

