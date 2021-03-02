Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments sell stake in Ion Exchange

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investments on Tuesday sold aggregate 5.37 lakh shares worth around ₹65 crore in Ion Exchange India Ltd, via an open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data on BSE, Jhunjhunwala sold 1.5 lakh shares at Rs1,205.19 a share.

Rare Investments sold 3.87 lakh shares at Rs1,205.42 apiece.

Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 4.75 lakh shares of Ion Exchange at a price of Rs1,220.75 apiece.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via