Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments sell stake in Ion Exchange

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investments on Tuesday sold aggregate 5.37 lakh shares worth around ₹65 crore in Ion Exchange India Ltd, via an open market transactions.

Rare Investments sold 3.87 lakh shares at Rs1,205.42 apiece.

Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 4.75 lakh shares of Ion Exchange at a price of Rs1,220.75 apiece.