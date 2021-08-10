Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s aviation strategy: eagle and vulture

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala wants to enter an industry that has seen just one entrant truly take off. And he wants to enter it when its size has shrunk to 2015 levels. Jhunjhunwala is approaching his planned airline both like an eagle and a vulture. He believes the pandemic will eventually be over and Indians will fly in big numbers like before. “I’m very, very bullish on India’s aviation sector in terms of demand," Jhunjhunwala told Bloomberg TV. He also believes there will be aviation assets to prey on, arguing that some of the smaller players may not recover from the pandemic shock.