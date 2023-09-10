‘Rally in mid-, small-cap segments led to valuation premium’4 min read 10 Sep 2023, 10:49 PM IST
In an interview, Shreyash Devalkar, head, equity, Axis Mutual Fund, said that one of the reasons why the broader markets have outperformed is because the mid- and small-cap space is filled with high-quality companies.
NEW DELHI : The sharp rally in the mid- and small-cap segments has led to a valuation premium developing in many companies, which could hamper return potential as markets take a breather. One of the reasons why the broader markets have outperformed is because the mid- and small-cap space is filled with high-quality companies which are able to scale businesses quickly, Shreyash Devalkar, head, equity, Axis Mutual Fund, said in an interview. Edited excerpts: