The takeover titan: Rama Prasad Goenka’s empire-building saga
Sundeep Khanna 4 min read 17 May 2025, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryRama Prasad Goenka’s legacy isn’t just in the companies he acquired but in the audacity and grace with which he played the game.
In an era when corporate raiders were still cutting their teeth, Rama Prasad Goenka was rewriting the rules of Indian business with a flair for takeovers that earned him the title of India’s 'takeover king.'
