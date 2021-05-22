Ramdev has no ill-will against modern science, IMA statement is false: Patanjali

After Indian Medical Association on Saturday alleged that Yoga guru Ramdev have been making unscientific statements about allopathy and modern medicine, Patanjali said Yoga guru Ramdev has no ill-will against modern science and its practitioners.

In its statement, the company said, Yoga guru Ramdev has no ill-will against modern science, its practitioners. IMA statement being attributed to him false.

Earlier in the day, the doctors' body said in a statement, Ramdev should be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act as "untutored" statements are "a threat to the literate society of the country as well as to the poor people falling prey to him"

It further noted, The Union health minister (Harsh Vardhan) who himself is a practicing modern medicine allopathic postgraduate and head of this (health) ministry, should either accept the challenge and accusation of this gentleman and dissolve the modern medical facility or boldly face and prosecute the person for his words of arson on the sovereignty of the country and book him under the Epidemic Act to save millions of people from such unscientific utterances.

The IMA said, "Ramdev deserves to be prosecuted for disobeying and causing danger to the life of many by making them believe to not to take the advice of allopathy doctors."

The doctors' body, citing a video circulating on social media, said Ramdev is seen saying that "allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwalilya science hai… (allopathy is such a stupid science)".

IMA claimed that Ramdev also said that "lakhs of people have died after taking allopathic medicines", the association said, adding that Ramdev claimed Remdesivir, Faviflu, and all other drugs, which were approved by the Drugs Controller General of India, have failed in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

