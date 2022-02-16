Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / People /  Rana Kapoor, former MD & CEO of YES Bank, gets bail

Rana Kapoor, former MD & CEO of YES Bank, gets bail

Rana Kapoor.
1 min read . 05:01 PM IST Livemint

  • Rana Kapoor has been granted bail by a Special PMLA Court in Mumbai in the alleged fraud case of more than 300 crore

Former MD and CEO of YES Bank, Rana Kapoor, has been granted bail by a Special PMLA Court in Mumbai in the alleged fraud case of more than 300 crore.

