Rana Kapoor, former MD & CEO of YES Bank, gets bail

Rana Kapoor, former MD & CEO of YES Bank, gets bail1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
- Rana Kapoor has been granted bail by a Special PMLA Court in Mumbai in the alleged fraud case of more than ₹300 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Former MD and CEO of YES Bank, Rana Kapoor, has been granted bail by a Special PMLA Court in Mumbai in the alleged fraud case of more than ₹300 crore.
Former MD and CEO of YES Bank, Rana Kapoor, has been granted bail by a Special PMLA Court in Mumbai in the alleged fraud case of more than ₹300 crore.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!