Mumbai: The special CBI court on Saturday granted the custody of Yes bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and his 2 daughters in the DHFL case. The court rejected the bail application of Bindu Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor in a hearing held today.

Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughter Radha were named as accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation recently, but the duo was never arrested in the case. They then moved bail applications through their legal team comprising Vijay Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, and contended that their arrests were not required as the CBI had filed a charge sheet as well without arresting them during the probe.

On 4 September, the special court had granted interim bail to Bindu and daughter Radha after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought time to file reply to the pleas.

Rana Kapoor is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a related case, and his family received kickbacks for Yes Bank's investments to the tune of ₹3,700 crore in DHFL's debentures.

The CBI has claimed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited, in return, gave Kapoor ₹600 crore as bribe in the form of loans to a firm controlled by the latter's wife and daughters.

