RapiPay Fintech appoints Nipun Jain as CEO

Premium
Nipun Jain has a three-decade-long experience as retail banking professional with expertise in setting and scaling up businesses.
1 min read . 01:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The leadership rejig at RapiPay is with an objective to gain a foothold in neo-banking domain and thus expand the company’s business

Mumbai: RapiPay Fintech Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Nipun Jain as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Mumbai: RapiPay Fintech Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Nipun Jain as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Jain has a three-decade-long experience as retail banking professional with expertise in setting and scaling up businesses. He is proficient in managing large retail assets, business banking, and branch banking franchise and prior to joining RapiPay, he worked with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank, it said in a statement.

Jain has a three-decade-long experience as retail banking professional with expertise in setting and scaling up businesses. He is proficient in managing large retail assets, business banking, and branch banking franchise and prior to joining RapiPay, he worked with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank, it said in a statement.

“RapiPay intends to be one step ahead in the growing fintech space and is set to take the lead by getting into newer businesses to fulfil the country’s ever-growing demand for banking, financial and payment services. Jain’s appointment as CEO is a crucial step on that path..." said S K Narvar, promoter, RapiPay Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

I am also excited to see how RapiPay will continue to grow, evolve and be a one-stop destination providing a digital financial ecosystem to Indian consumers, added Narvar.

The leadership rejig at RapiPay is with an objective to gain a foothold in the neo-banking domain and thus expand the company’s business. RapiPay said it is working on expanding its footprint in the rural areas and tier-2 cities to foray into newer businesses such as digital lending, point of sale (PoS), digital cards, investments, insurance and other financial services.

Yogendra Kashyap, managing director, RapiPay said that Jain has an impressive track record in various banking services, and he is happy to welcome him as the CEO of the company.

Jain had joined Yes Bank in 2013 as president of retail consumer loans and was elevated as group president, heading the small and medium enterprise (SME) business of Yes Bank. He has also held the position of product head at the ICICI Bank from 2006 to 2013.

