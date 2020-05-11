NEW DELHI : Ratan Tata on Monday advised entrepreneurs to look for new opportunities to innovate, adapt to find new solutions to make businesses disaster proof amid the covid outbreak..

“Look at this as the new landscape or a new playing field, and apply your adaptive nature and innovativeness to finding solutions so that you can say that this challenge gave us a new way to do things," advises Tata.

Tata was talking to Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman of venture capital firm, Chiratae Ventures on how entrepreneurs should navigate the covid-19 crisis . Launched in 2006, Chiratae Ventures India Advisors (formerly IDG Ventures India) is India’s leading technology Venture Capital funds advisor.

A doyen of the Indian industry, Tata said that the virus will disappear but the innovativeness that entrepreneurs bring to their businesses despite the current challenges, will become benchmarks for tomorrow. He said, “Digitizing at home is the new way to bring your customer into your phone. To deal with things as they would be in normal circumstances, but the circumstances are new. And I can say that looking at the situation as it stands. I'm sure there are going to be situations where we're going to say, why did we not do this earlier?"

When asked with what mindset the entrepreneur should go into the market today, Tata said there are multiple views. One, the entrepreneur should be enterprising, unwilling to sit and moan about the changing situation and the need to undo what he has done.

The other type is when the entrepreneur sees the problem as an opportunity and is excited of finding new ways to do things.

“I know when I was a younger person in the organization, one of the most exciting times that I have had is where you can sit down with a bunch of your colleagues and brainstorm. And when you brainstormed, it enabled you to look for different ways to do things to beat your competition, or to reduce your costs or to change the way in which you operate."

When asked what he thinks investors should be doing at this point of time, Tata says “investors should be keeping their powder dry and that might seem to be very prudent but at the same time that can also be very self defeating."

He recommends that investors should back companies who are driven to do something differently because of the current crisis, rather than say that right now is not the time to look at something new. Tata also said that Indian entrepreneurs need to be supported by the government.

He compares the current situation to the World War where cities got bombed, manufacturing industries were disabled and yet it was in those times that many new technologies were developed. The entrepreneurs who were supported by their governments found new opportunities emerge out of the crisis.

Tata’s message for entrepreneurs who are facing turbulent times today but at the same time want to build new companies is to look within.

“I think the motivator is within the entrepreneur and the drive within to use this crisis as an opportunity and see whether we can look at new areas in a new way. What would we be today if we didn't have the web? If we look back and say how did we manage with that or without it? It would be a good soul searching question to us."

It's how far can you stretch the envelope? And I think what you're looking at and what you're experiencing is that there's no limit to that envelope which a few years ago, we had kept saying we have stretched it to its limits. That doesn't hold true today and that's the opportunity, adds Tata.

When asked if consumer behaviour was changing because of the current situation, Tata said consumer behavior is based on many different metrics. It's a willingness to be exposed to the excitement of doing things a different way. It deals exactly with the innovativeness of the entrepreneur in making this the packaging that he is offering to the customer.

If it excites the customer, if it is packaged nicely and well thought through, I think the consumer will welcome it. He will not resist it. “And I think the transformation we sold from the offline to the online, has been an indication of a large consumer base willing to look at a new way to buy, a new way to sell and a new way to experience in terms of dealing with mercantile issues. And I think we're looking at that likely to happen or continue to happen in the future," Tata added.

Ratan Tata is on the global advisory board of Chiratae Ventures.

