Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was conferred the state's highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav' to eminent industrialist and Tata Trust's Chairman Ratan Tata at a function held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The award has been conferred on Tata for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam. It carries a citation, a medal and a cash amount of ₹five lakh.

The award was to be given to Tata at a ceremony on January 24 but he could not attend it due to personal reasons.

"As an industrialist and philanthropist, he has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam," Sarma said.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi had conferred the state's two other civilian awards - 'Assam Saurav' and 'Assam Gaurav' to 18 other distinguished personalities in different fields on January 24.

Earlier Ratan tata was also awarded Padma Vibhushan in the year 2008 and Padma Bhushan in the year 2000.

