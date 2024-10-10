Companies
Chairing Tata: How RNT set the leadership benchmark for his successors
Sundeep Khanna 9 min read 10 Oct 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Summary
- In the last 33 years, the Tata group has had three chairmen—Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and N. Chandrasekaran. Of the three, Ratan Tata inherited the most challenging legacy. What do we learn from his leadership playbook?
New Delhi: For over a century, the Tata group has been a cornerstone of Indian industry, spanning sectors from steel to software. At the helm of this corporate giant have been three key leaders: J.R.D. Tata, Ratan Tata, and N. Chandrasekaran. Each has left an indelible mark, shaping the group’s trajectory in the face of an ever-evolving global business landscape.
