Chairing Tata: How RNT set the leadership benchmark for his successors

The Mistry chapter

In December 2012, Ratan Tata turned 75 and, in line with the policy he had helped establish, retired as chairman. In his wisdom, he selected Cyrus Mistry as his successor, whose family had held an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons for over 35 years. After a brief honeymoon period, it became evident that Mistry intended to chart his own course. Rather than preserving the legacy he inherited, he set out to fix what he perceived as flaws, with his primary focus on addressing what he referred to as “a set of ill-conceived global acquisitions," a point of contention that would later fuel a bitter court battle following his ouster four years later.