Next Story
Business News/ Companies / People/  Ratan Tata ‘deeply cared about making India better’: Sundar Pichai recalls last meeting with biz icon

Ratan Tata ‘deeply cared about making India better’: Sundar Pichai recalls last meeting with biz icon

Livemint

Ratan Tata. File Photo

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday said that Ratan Tata deeply cared about making India better, as he paid tribute to the national icon.

Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 86.

Recalling his last meeting with Tata where they talked about the progress of Waymo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India."

Pichai further said that Ratan Tata deeply cared about making India better. “Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji."

Ratan Tata Death News Live Updates

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said industrialist Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said Tata's relatives have informed that his mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tata a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.

India lost a giant, a visionary

Billionaire Gautam Adani said India lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path.

"Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti," Adani said in a post on X.

Anand Mahindra of automaker Mahindra and Mahindra said India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward and Tata's "life and work have had much to do with our being in this position".

"Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable," he said.

