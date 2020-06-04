Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata has wrote a moving post in the social media condeming the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in the state of Kerala.

“I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with fire crackers," Ratan Tata wrote in a note shared on his Twitter and Instagram profile.

He further added, “Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans."

At a time when the painful death of the elephant has put the whole of humanity to shame, Ratan Tata has wrote that " Justice needs to prevail".

Meawhile ,Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said stern action will be taken against those who killed a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala by feeding it a cracker-filled pineapple.

"The Environment Ministry has taken a serious note of the death of an elephant in Kerala. Has sought complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprit(s)," Javadekar said in a statement here

According to sources, a post-mortem report revealed that the elephant was pregnant and had a broken jaw.

She was unable to eat after the cracker-filled pineapple burst in her mouth, the sources said.

The issue of the pachyderm's tragic death in Silent Valley came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River. "When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die.

She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position," Krishnan, who was deputed to bring the elephant back to the shore, wrote. He had also posted the photos of the elephant standing in the river water.

*With agency inputs

