Ratan Tata: From the floors of Tata Steel to group Chairman, facts about the business icon who redefined Brand Tata

Ratan Tata's death: The ex-Chairman of the Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, on October 8, where he breathed his last moments.

Known for his visionary leadership and philanthropy, Ratan Tata has been awarded two of the highest civilian awards of India — the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2000), for his contributions to nation building. Mint brings you key facts to know about the veteran industrialist:

Ratan Tata: Key facts to know Ratan Tata, the grandson of Jamsetji Tata, was only ten years old when his parents separated. Hewas raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata.

Ratan Tata received his undergraduate degree in bachelor of architecture from Cornell University in 1962 and completed Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 1975. Tata worked briefly with Jones and Emmons in Los Angeles before returning to India in late 1962.

Ratan Tata was also on the board of trustees of Cornell University and the University of Southern California. Under his leadership, the Tata Group established a $28 million Tata Scholarship Fund at Cornell University to provide financial support to undergraduate students from India.

The Tata chairman had started his career with Tata Group in 1961 and his first job was managing operations on the shop floors of Tata Steel.

Ratan Tata was a licensed pilot and became the first Indian to fly an F-16 Falcon in 2007.

Ratan Tata's personal life Ratan Tata is unmarried, although the business tycoon came close to marrying four times. Ratan Tata once admitted that he fell in love whileworking in Los Angeles, but the 1962 Indo-China War played spoil sport. The girl's parents were opposed to sending her to India.

Ratan Tata is also have been known to be a dog lover. Besides owning two pet dogs, Tito and Maximus, the Tata Chairman would also let stray dogs inside the Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, during the rainy season. The tradition dates back to Jamsetji Tata's time, which his grandson followed.

